London Drugs offers shelf space to restaurants impacted by COVID-19

Photo: Grant Berntsen

If you’re a restaurant in Western Canada looking to sell your packaged products during the pandemic, more shelf space have opened up at multiple stores across B.C.

London Drugs is expanding their Local Central program to provide shelf space to businesses and restaurants to sell their packaged products, such as sauces, jams and apparel, during COVID-19.

Since the program launched last April, the program has helped more than 100 local businesses earn revenue despite pandemic-related store closures, according to a London Drugs media statement.

“The collateral damage to small businesses created by the pandemic has been devastating and, the restaurant industry – particularly those small and locally-owned – has sustained one of the heaviest blows,” said Clint Mahlman, president of London Drugs.

“As a company, we want to offer any support we can to restauranteurs and businesses in our communities right now, and we know our customers do too.”

Mahlman added that London Drugs is ready to review product submissions immediately and local restaurants can see their packaged products and merchandise on store shelves within a week.

Interested restaurant owners can visit https://www.londondrugs.com/local-central-application.html for more information and to apply.