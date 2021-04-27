BC announces 799 new coronavirus cases, including 96 in IH region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 799 new coronavirus cases, including 96 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the pandemic began to 127,048, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 8,089 active cases in the province.

There are 500 (+16) people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 164 (+6) of whom are in the ICU. There were no COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday.

In the Interior Health region, there are 40 people hospitalized, 18 of whom are in the ICU.

There have now been 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in B.C.

"The first step for everyone is to register for their vaccine. Everyone in B.C. who is 18 years and older is now eligible to do so on the Get Vaccinated website," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news release.

"In our age-based program, anyone 59 and older can now take the next step of booking their appointment. We encourage you to do that right away. Our worker program continues with targeted clinics underway. This program will be further expanded as significantly more vaccine starts to arrive in our province next week."

Health authorities are also using the available vaccine supply to target 'hot spot' communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 with dedicated clinics in many locations.

"Our limited AstraZeneca supply is being used in some of these 'hot spots,' as well as for our provincewide pharmacy program. Starting today, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to anyone 30 and older, starting with some of the 'hot spot' community clinics. As we receive enough AstraZeneca to add appointments at pharmacies, it will be made available to anyone in the province aged 30 and older," the statement continued.

"We know demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine is high in many areas. Unfortunately, available supply through pharmacies in some regions will continue to be limited until additional supplies come in."