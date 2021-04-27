Vancouver police are warning people about a high-risk sex offender who will be living in Vancouver

Photo: VPD Jatin Patel poses a significant risk to adolescent females and sex workers in the city.

Vancouver police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender will be living in the city.

In a press release, police said Jatin Patel poses a significant risk to adolescent females and sex workers.

Patel, 46, is currently serving a seven-year long term supervision order for sexual assault conviction.

Patel is South Asian, five foot two inches tall, with a medium build, short, black hair and brown eyes.

He must comply with the following conditions:

cannot consume, purchase, or possess alcohol;

cannot consume, purchase, or possess drugs other than prescribed medication;

cannot associate with any person believed to be involved in criminal activity or substance misuse;

must not be in the presence of any female under age 18 unless accompanied by an adult;

cannot be in, near, or around any park, daycare, school, swimming pool, or recreational centre unless accompanied by an adult;

must not own, use, or possess any technological device that would allow access to internet;

must not have contact with, or be in or near locations where sex workers are; and

must reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility, or other residential facility.

Anyone who witnesses Patel in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 911.