State of emergency extended to continue B.C.'s COVID-19 response

Photo: CTV News

The provincial state of emergency in British Columbia has been extended yet again.

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on May 11, 2021, to allow B.C. to " take the necessary actions" to manage COVID-19 outbreaks.

"With over 1.5 million British Columbians already vaccinated and tens of thousands more joining them each day, the end of this pandemic is in sight. But we're not there yet," said Premier John Horgan.

"I know how hard people have been working to keep others safe. The final mile of this pandemic is proving more difficult, but if we all keep doing our part to follow public health orders, including staying close to home, we will get through this sooner rather than later."

The state of emergency allows health and emergency management officials to continue to use "extraordinary powers" under the Emergency Program Act (EPA).

The Province continues to use measures the EPA to limit the spread of COVID-19, which includes issuing tickets for owners, operators and event organizers who host events or gatherings in contravention of provincial health orders. The original declaration was made on March 18, 2020.