Gunfire outside busy Coquitlam shopping mall

Photo: Janis Cleugh

A shooting in broad daylight outside a busy Coquitlam shopping mall Monday afternoon drew a team of police investigators to comb the site for evidence and interview witnesses.

About 4:06 p.m., police responded to shots fired at Coquitlam Centre, near a temporary garden centre.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police say a man possibly connected to the incident is in hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

In a press release, Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik said it's not clear if the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

According to witnesses on scene, there was a possible bullet hole in a water tank located inside the garden centre; water could be seen pouring out of the hole.

Police at the site secured the area to recover evidence and speak to witnesses, according to Staff Sgt. Vadik.

And he encouraged anyone with information or dash cam footage to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-10850.

Assisting the police in the investigation are members of the Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit.

Coquitlam has been the focus of an intensive police investigation during the month of April, including by the Combined Special Forces Unit after four shootings in the space of a week.

Coquitlam RCMP are investigating whether those four recent shooting incidents — three of which resulted in gunshot wounds to male victims — are linked to drugs and the Lower Mainland gang conflict.