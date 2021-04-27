VPD warns public of sex assault on 9-year-old student, say there may be others

Photo: VPD

Vancouver Police are warning the public about a sexual assault on a child by an art instructor who operates in South Vancouver.

On March 22, 50 year-old Shao Zhai Chen was teaching art classes out of his home near East 64th Avenue and Prince Edward Street, when he allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old student.

“This is a very disturbing incident where a child was left under the care of an adult and that adult allegedly took advantage of her,” said Constable Tania Visintin, VPD.

Chen was described in a recent press release as Asian, five feet eight inches tall with black and white hair and wears glasses.

Chen is charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Chen has a condition not to have any contact with persons under the age of 16 unless in the presence of their parents or in the presence of another adult approved of by the bail supervisor.

“Investigators are concerned there may be other children that have attended Chen’s residence and could have more information or be of assistance to this investigation,” added Visintin.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-0604.