West Vancouver country club members furious over pop-up clinic, call for leadership change

Angered members of West Vancouver's Hollyburn Country Club are calling for a change of leadership after the club invited members to an exclusive pop-up vaccine clinic that was later cancelled.

Some members of the club are outraged that their mission statement, ‘friends, family, community,’ has been “corrupted by the senior leadership of our club to mean selfish privilege” according to an online petition.

The club was set to host Indigo Pharmacy on Monday to offer “a very limited quantity of the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for members ages 40 to 65,” according to an April 22 email sent to members by Hollyburn chief executive Ed McLaughlin.

The email stated there are long wait-lists for COVID-19 vaccines in local communities and members could book an appointment by providing their name, membership number and a preferred time slot. Indigo Pharmacy has branches in Vancouver and New Westminster, according to its website.

B.C. residents have been told previously to book their AstraZeneca vaccine directly through local pharmacies. The B.C. government later cancelled the clinic, labelling it “unacceptable.”

“We cancelled the clinic and won’t be providing any further COVID-19 vaccines to this pharmacy,” a health ministry spokesperson said in an email.

The change.org petition, kicked off by club member Chris Browne over the weekend, has already received more than 280 signatures in support of McLaughlin's removal – and it’s growing by the minute.

“We believe this project reflects an indefensible lack of judgment by the leadership of the club that demands appropriate repercussions,” Browne wrote on change.org, adding that the group is also calling for the resignation of any directors who were aware of and condoned this project.

In a statement on April 24, McLaughlin apologized for the club organizing a vaccine clinic, not available to the general public, without further consideration.

He said Hollyburn offered no compensation to the pharmacist and no vaccines would have been offered to members if the available vaccines had been fully used by staff.

“While our intention was to do our utmost to protect the health and safety of our community, we cancelled the program in response to guidance from the health authority,” McLaughlin said.

“Given the current environment in which everyone is anxious to receive a vaccine, we understand the concern that has been expressed about offering a clinic that is not available to the general public. We apologize for having organized the clinic without full consideration of this.”