BC seeing 'some impact' of circuit-breaker virus restrictions

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the “circuit-breaker” COVID-19 restrictions put in place a little under a month ago are putting downward pressure on daily case counts.

Henry said Monday that prior to the batch of restrictions that banned indoor dining and fitness classes, they were seeing cases have “large numbers of people” who they were in contact with while infectious.

“Increasingly, people have decreased the number of social contacts no matter what context that was in,” she said.

“Yes, we’ve seen some impact of the measures that were put in place.”

The seven-day rolling average for daily case counts has fallen from 1,139 back on April 12 to 875 on April 25, according to the BCCDC. In the BC Interior, the seven-day rolling average has fallen from 102 to 74 in the same time frame.

She said the vast majority of cases continue to be linked to indoor gatherings.

“We are still seeing that transmission is primarily related to social connections in people’s homes where they have groups of people over and meeting indoors.”

“That remains a challenge,” Henry added.

The addition of more-infectious COVID-19 variants to the province means that those “risky settings” are even more risky.

Previously, if a person tested positive for the virus, just one or two other members of the household would catch it, Henry said.

Now, entire families are being hospitalized.

“We are seeing everybody get it. That is why it is so important for everybody to pay attention right now,” Henry said. “We’ve had tragic cases where husband and wife are in the ICU together. That is what we need to stop right now.”

The province announced on Monday 2,491 new coronavirus cases, including 206 in the Interior Health region, over the past 72 hours.