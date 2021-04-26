BC announces 2,491 new coronavirus cases, including 206 in Interior Health region

The provincial government has announced 2,491 new coronavirus cases, including 206 in the Interior Health region, over the past 72 hours.

The new cases bring the province’s total since the pandemic began to 126,249, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 8,199 active cases in the province.

The cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

Friday/Saturday — 881 new cases

Saturday/Sunday — 847 new cases

Sunday/Monday — 763 new cases

There are 484 people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 158 of whom are in the ICU. There were 17 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two of those who died were over the age of 90, seven were aged 80-89, five were aged 70-79, two were aged 60-69 and one death was a person aged 50-59.

“This shows us how devastating this virus can be on people who are older,” Dr. Henry said.

There have now been 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in B.C.

** a previous version of this story said there were 13 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, when in fact, there were 17.