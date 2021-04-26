3 homes evacuated near Christina Lake after creek spills banks

Photo: RDKB

Three families were forced from their homes overnight to escape floodwaters from an overflowing creek near Christina Lake.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued evacuation orders to three homes in the Fife Road area on the east side of the lake. Nobody was injured, but there has been property damage.

Debris blocked a creek at higher elevation sometime overnight, and with rainfall and buildup of water, the blockage gave way in the early morning hours, says the RDKB. Local residents awoke to water and debris flowing against and around their homes and called 911.

“We’re thankful no one was hurt and we’re working closely with staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development today to investigate the specific cause of the flood. Creek levels have dropped and rain has let up so we can now take a closer look at what happened and why,” said Mark Stephens, EOC director for the RDKB.

Engineers are in the very early stages of a site investigation, but the creek shows evidence of past beaver activity and instream works.

The displaced residents are now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

The RDKB is warning everyone to stay away from the edges of watercourses during the annual freshet and asks residents to report erosion and flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.