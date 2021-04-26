BCCDC identifies 16 new flights for possible COVID-19 exposure

Photo: Contributed The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is warning airline passengers they may have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) on multiple recent Vancouver flights.

Last week, Vancouver Is Awesome shared 12 Vancouver flights that were added to the list of potential COVID-19 public exposures.

Since then, the following 16 new flights have been added to the BCCDC's list of affected flights:

Apr 13, Air Canada 306, Vancouver to Montreal (Rows 27 - 32)

Apr 14: Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver (Not reported)

Apr 15, Air Canada/Jazz 8398, Vancouver to Kelowna (Rows 1 - 7)

Apr 16, Air Canada 215, Calgary to Vancouver (Rows 13 - 19)

Apr 16, Sunwing 2860, Mexico City to Vancouver (Rows 16 - 22)

Apr 16, WestJet 3287, Vancouver to Prince George (Rows 1 - 7)

Apr 17: Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver (Rows 20 - 26, 24 - 30 and 34 - 40)

Apr 18, Air Canada 123, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 19 - 25)

Apr 18: Air India 185, Delhi to Vancouver (Rows 20 - 24 and 42 - 46)

Apr 18: Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver (Rows 12 - 14, 18 - 23, 20 - 30, 31 - 34 and 42 - 46)

Apr 19, Air Canada 127, Toronto to Vancouver (Rows 24 - 30)

Apr 19, Air India 185, Delhi to Vancouver (Rows 19 - 25)

Apr 20, Air Canada 241, Edmonton to Vancouver (Rows 21 - 27)

Apr 20, Air Canada/Jazz 8261, Vancouver to Nanaimo (Rows 3 - 9)

Apr 21, Air Canada 45, Delhi to Vancouver (Rows 12 - 14, 18 - 30 and 32 - 46)

Apr 21: Air Canada 185, Delhi to Vancouver (Not reported)

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the public health agency's website for updates about flights identified for the risk of exposure.

Currently, the Government of Canada states that you should avoid all travel outside of the country until further notice due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a global travel advisory, the government notes that "This advisory overrides other risk levels on this page, with the exception of any risk levels for countries or regions where we advise to avoid all travel."

Coronavirus: What to expect if you arrive in Canada via plane

Travellers entering Canada by air need to book a hotel for a three-night stay upon arrival. They also need to provide a negative result for a COVID-19 molecular test taken within a 72-hour timeframe of their scheduled flight.

All hotels are located near one of the four Canadian airports currently accepting international flights. These accommodations are privately owned and authorized by the Government of Canada.

Some of the hotels offer direct online booking for government-authorized accommodation. For all others, identify that you require accommodation for the COVID-19 mandatory three-night stopover to ensure you are booked correctly.

While in quarantine travellers will have three meals delivered to their rooms but hotel personnel are not permitted inside. Guests will be provided with cleaning supplies.

Find out more information about what to expect during your stay at a government-authorized hotel.