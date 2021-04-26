First 'supermoon' of the season expected to rise tonight

Photo: CTV News

Weather permitting we are in for the first supermoon of the year tonight.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the full moon on April 26 is traditionally called the pink moon, but this full moon will also be a supermoon — bigger and brighter than your average full moon.

It's the first of two supermoons this year. The first takes place Monday, and the second on May 26.

The full moon names used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from a number of places, including Native American, colonial American, and European sources. The pink moon actually has nothing to do with the colour of the moonrise, "April's full moon corresponds with early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata—commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox—which also went by the name 'moss pink.'"

For the best view of the pink moon, find an open area and watch as the moon rises just above the horizon, at which point it will appear its biggest. Moonrise is expected to be 8:31 p.m. Pacific time tonight.

Supermoons tend to be around 15 per cent brighter and seven per cent bigger than an average full moon.