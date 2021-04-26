Demolition work uncovers 100-year-old advertising in Vancouver

Photo: TomKeddie/Reddit

Hidden for decades, a window into Vancouver’s past was recently uncovered on East Hastings.

“Specify 4X Bakery Products - Canadian Bakeries Ltd.” the sign reads. Likely painted by hand in the late 1920s, it was sandwiched between a recently torn-down commercial building at the corner of Hastings and Penticton. The building the sign is on, 2615 E Hastings St., is also slated for demolition to make way for a mixed-used, six-storey complex.

This isn’t the only 4X Bakery products sign that has been found in East Vancouver. Spacing Magazine wrote of another sign found in 2011. The 75-year old ghost ad was uncovered during renovations of the old Victoria Drive Grocery.

Also known as Shelly’s 4X Bakery, the company was the work of bakers William Curtis Shelly and his brother James originally from Ontario. The brothers moved west in 1910 to expand their business and set up their bakery in Vancouver. W.C. Shelly went on to become a millionaire, a prominent businessman and an influential B.C. politician during the Great Depression.

But what does the 4X mean? According to a historical deep dive on the Vancouver bakers written by GrainsWest, a magazine dedicated to the interests of B.C.’s grain farmers, it was all about how the bread was made.

“Shelly’s was described as bread dough that had been prepared, allowed to rise, then knocked down and allowed to rise again—a process that was repeated four times before being baked. It was intended to improve the quality and texture of the bread, and to improve the overall eating experience. But with the arrival of new technology and a growing preference for high-speed production, the 4X process—which can add four to six hours to the bread-making process—hasn’t been used in commercial bakeries for many years,” GrainsWest writes.

“I love these ghost signs. Windows into a bygone era,” user S-Kiraly wrote on Reddit.