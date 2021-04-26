Boy, dead, 14 year-old charged, after youth fight in Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press

A 15-year-old Vancouver boy has died after a fight between two groups of young people in a west-side park.

Vancouver police says the teen was stabbed during the fight on Saturday.

He underwent surgery for a chest wound but Sgt. Steve Addison says the teen died Sunday.

A 14-year-old was arrested shortly after the fight.

Addison says the boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The Vancouver police homicide unit wants to speak to anyone who may have information about the killing.