Teenager in critical condition after stabbing in Vancouver Saturday

Photo: File photo

A teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing on Vancouver’s west side Saturday afternoon.



Vancouver police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fight between a group of young people in Almond Park, near Alma Street and West 12th Avenue, shorty before 2 p.m. on April 24. There, authorities found a young male who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds.



He was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon, police said in a news release.



One suspect has been arrested. Police continue to investigate.