Teenager in critical condition after stabbing in Vancouver Saturday

Teenager stabbed in fight

Megan Lalonde / Vancouver Is Awesome - | Story: 332008

A teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing on Vancouver’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Vancouver police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fight between a group of young people in Almond Park, near Alma Street and West 12th Avenue, shorty before 2 p.m. on April 24. There, authorities found a young male who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon, police said in a news release.

One suspect has been arrested. Police continue to investigate.

