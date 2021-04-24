Port Coquitlam drama teacher stumbles across giant swimming bear on Earth Day

He wrote, "I was driving along Shaughnessy (north of Lincoln) yesterday at about 5:30 p.m. when I looked out my window on the west side of Shaughnessy and, there, swimming in the pond in the Coquitlam River Park, was a big, beautiful bear.”

"I took my DSLR (with a big zoom lens) and took some photos. The bear sat, swam and played for about 30 minutes, and then got out the water, crossed Shaughnessy and lumbered off into the woods without incident.

“I would say about 50 people stopped and took photos/videos in the time I was there. I was just lucky to have my DSLR."