Francois Joseph Gauthier charged with murder for Lower Mainland shooting

Charges have been approved against the suspect in a Lower Mainland murder.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said Francois Joseph Gauthier is now facing charges in relation to a homicide in Coal Harbour last weekend.

On April 17, police responded to calls of shots fired outside Cardero’s Restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

“Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, was pronounced dead on scene after first responders were unsuccessful in reviving him,” said Visintin.

Gauthier, 51, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm without being the holder of authorization or a license under which he may possess the firearm.

Gauthier remains in custody until his next court appearance.