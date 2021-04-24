Photo: David Wilks A train collided with a semi-truck in Sparwood Friday morning.

A train collided with a semi-truck in the eastern B.C. district of Sparwood Friday morning, causing a fiery wreck. Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

Sparwood Mayor David Wilks said the semi truck was crossing the railroad tracks at Michel Creek Road, just off Highway 3, when a “mechanical failure” on the vehicle immobilized it on the tracks.

“The train could not stop in time and struck the tractor unit dragging it about 150 metres before the train came to a stop,” Wilks said.

Photos from the scene shows the trailer on fire in front of the Canadian Pacific train.

No one was injured in the crash, as the driver of the truck managed to jump out prior to impact.