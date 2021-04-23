B.C. senior fasts in protest of Canadian government purchasing 88 new fighter jets

Photo: CTV News

A B.C. senior is on the cusp of concluding a 14-day hunger strike in protest against the Canadian government purchasing 88 new military fighter jets.

Dr. Brendan Martin, 69, of Langley is a family physician who shared his story with CTV News Friday, explaining he has been feeling very weak without food for two weeks and is looking forward to his first meal as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

“I’m going to have potato and leek soup and some french beans,” Martin said. “Yeah, I’m looking forward to that.”

Martin was inspired to take a stand by members of Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, hoping to do his own part in sharing his belief that Canada should not be ramping up its military operations.

"I’m a Canadian of ordinary abilities and I want to convey that point – that Canadians of ordinary abilities are needed in this campaign to stop the purchase of fighter jets,” he said.

The new aircraft have been pondered for over a decade. The federal government will award the contract to a manufacturer in 2022.

Martin hopes he and other activists could change that, though he acknowledges it may not happen immediately.

“We can stop that and we’re doing everything possible,” Martin said.

"I don't think my fast, or the fast of others will change the hearts of our representatives in parliament… but it may make or help Canadians to talk to their MPs."

The fasting movement was put together by a group called No Fighter Jets. Martin was not the only participant and said he would do it again, but needs some time to recover first.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver