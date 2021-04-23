People are calling 911 to ask questions about B.C.'s new travel restrictions

Photo: pixabay

Emergency operators in B.C. are asking the public to stop calling 911 with questions about the province's new restrictions on travel.



Hours after the provincial government announced a host of new restrictions aimed at curbing non-essential travel within the province amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C.'s largest emergency communications centre took to Twitter to remind British Columbians that their phone lines are for emergencies only—and seeking clarification about the new rules doesn't qualify as one.



"We are receiving calls on 911 from ppl asking q's about travel restrictions," the tweet read. "Remember: 911 is for emergencies ONLY. #HelpUsHelp keep emergency lines free for ppl who need help from police, fire or ambulance."



Instead, E-Comm 9-1-1 directed those with questions to the Government of B.C.'s website.



As outlined in Friday morning's announcement from B.C. Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, restrictions on non-essential travel between B.C. health authorities will remain in place until May 25. In an effort stop the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern, fines can now be given to people who leave their local region for a non-essential reason.



While some Twitter users responded to E-Comm's plea with sympathy for those who remain confused about the restrictions, the majority—including V.I.A. publisher and editor-in-chief Bob Kronbauer—were slightly less forgiving. Scroll down to see how a few British Columbians reacted to emergency operators' seemingly common-sense reminder.