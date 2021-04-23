B.C. had 1,001 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There were 1,001 more positive COVID-19 tests in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 93 in the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 123,758, and there are now 8,842 active cases in the province. For the first time in several days, active cases rose on Friday, increasing by 109 since Thursday.

But hospitalizations dropped slightly, to 486, down from an all-time high of 502 on Thursday. Of these, 160 people are being treated in ICU.

Four more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,554.

There are 802 active cases of the virus in the Interior. Of these, 32 people are hospitalized, 12 of whom are in ICU. To date, 124 Interior residents have died from COVID-19.

An additional 12,608 British Columbians are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

There were 41,636 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,542,066 doses. Of these, 88,663 were second doses.

Two new outbreaks were declared at Victoria's Craigdarroch Care Centre and Kelowna's Sandlewood Retirement Residence.