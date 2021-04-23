Here are all the exemptions to B.C.'s new non-essential travel ban

Photo: pixabay

New restrictions on travel across health authorities in British Columbia are in effect in the province as of today (April 23) and will last through May 25.

The ban on non-essential travel, as announced Friday by Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, generally splits the province into three regions consisting of some combined health authorities. Under the new public health orders, Northern and Interior Health are unified as one region, as are Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health; Island Health stands alone, with some intra-region exceptions.

The restrictions, aimed at curbing further spread of COVID-19 within the province, are focused on recreational travel, according to Farnworth, and violating the ban will carry consequences.

Messaging for the past year in B.C. has been for people to "stay local," and that message remains the same, despite the wide geography the combined regions offer residents as far as sanctioned movement goes within their home or neighbouring health authority. However, leaving your own area remains discouraged, said Farnworth, offering examples like hiking, where a North Shore resident is asked to go for hikes at Grouse, and a Tri-Cities resident is asked to stick to Burke Mountain.

However, there are some "reasonable exemptions," said Farnworth for what would take someone out of their home health authority region.

Here are all the exemptions to the non-essential travel restrictions in B.C. in place April 23 through May 25, 2021:

* carrying out a work-related purpose, including volunteer work;

* moving to a different principal residence or assisting a person to move for that purpose;

* commercially transporting goods;

* receiving health-care services or social services or assisting someone to receive those services;

* attending court;

* complying with a court order;

* spending parenting time with a minor child;

* accessing child care;

* attending classes or receiving training at a post-secondary institution or school;

* responding to an emergency or a critical incident, including incidents that involve search and rescue operations;

* providing care or assistance to a person who requires care or assistance because of:

* a psychological, behavioural or health condition; or

* a physical, cognitive or mental impairment.

* visiting by an essential visitor as provided in the guidance of the Ministry of Health set out in a document titled Ministry of Health - Overview of Visitors in Long-Term Care and Seniors' Assisted Living that was in effect on April 1, 2021;

* attending a funeral service;

* travelling under the authority of a variance of an order issued by the provincial health officer under the Public Health Act if the variance was made before this section comes into force;

* travelling by residents of the local health areas of Bella Coola Valley or Central Coast to Port Hardy to obtain essential goods and supplies;

* travelling by residents of the local health area of Hope to Chilliwack to obtain essential goods and supplies;

* travelling by residents of the Nisga'a Health Authority region into the Northern-Interior Health Authority region; and/or

* returning to one's own principal residence.