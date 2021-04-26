The BC SPCA says veterinarians are in high demand

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA says it is concerned about the growing veterinarians shortage in the province.

The non-profit has launched a pledge campaign asking the provincial government to provide funding for 20 additional spaces for B.C. students at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

“The demand for veterinary services in B.C. already outstrips the number of vets available, and this situation is only going to get more urgent,” said Craig Daniell, chief executive officer of the BC SPCA.

“Not only does this put our pets and other animals at risk, but the shortage has led to increasing levels of exhaustion, burn-out and, sadly, suicide, within the veterinary profession,” he added.

A labour market study conducted by the B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education, indicated that B.C. would be short over 500 veterinarians by 2024.

“The shortage is particularly serious outside of urban areas, where access to veterinary care is already limited and in fields of specialization, such as large animal care," Daniell said.

Daniell adds British Columbia has an opportunity to alleviate the shortage by providing government funding to support additional spaces for B.C. veterinary students at Western College.

“The key issue is funding,” says Daniell. “Veterinary students pay part of their tuition, with the balance of funding coming from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. We are urging the provincial government to protect B.C. animals by providing funding for B.C. students."

Without action to address the increasing vet shortage, Daniell says both animals and people are at risk. “We are already seeing the negative impact on animals, as access to veterinary care diminishes."

“The growing vet shortage in B.C. is going to have dire consequences if we don’t take action to ensure our animals have the care they need, now and in the future."

To sign the BC SPCA’s pledge to support training for B.C. veterinarians, visit spca.bc.ca/vet-shortage.