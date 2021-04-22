Paramedics responded to a record-breaking 138 overdose calls in B.C. yesterday

Photo: Castanet Staff

Paramedics in B.C. saw their highest overdose call volume ever recorded on Wednesday.

B.C. Emergency Health Services typically responds to about 74 overdose calls a day. Yesterday in a 24-hour period, paramedics responded to 138 overdose patients across the province.

“It was the highest day in terms of overdose call volume ever recorded since the opioid crisis was declared five years ago,” said BCEHS spokesperson Shannon Miller.

Thirteen of those calls occurred in the Interior Health region.

BC has recorded two previous days with more than 130 calls, on June 26, 2020 (131 calls) and last month on March 25 (131 calls).

“BCEHS paramedics and medical emergency call takers have saved the lives of many overdose patients. When BCEHS paramedics respond to a potential overdose patient, the patient has a 95 per cent chance of survival,” Miller said.

Paramedics are stressing the importance of not using alone and calling 911 if you see someone who could be experiencing an overdose.

“BCEHS is very proud of the professionalism and dedication to patient care our frontline staff, our paramedics and our medical emergency call-takers, have shown throughout this crisis,” Miller added.

In the last 24 hours, the highest overdose calls were in B.C.’s larger centres with Vancouver counting 45 overdose calls; Surrey, 17; Victoria, 10.

Yesterday was social-assistance cheque day in B.C.