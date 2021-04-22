B.C. had 1,006 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths, in past 24 hours

Another 1,006 British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 83 Interior residents, and two more Interior residents have died from the virus.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 122,757. Dr. Bonnie Henry did not provide the number of active cases in B.C. at the beginning of her press conference Thursday.

Hospitalizations have continued to increase in recent weeks, and as of Thursday, 502 British Columbians are hospitalized with COVID-19, up by 19 since Wednesday. Of these, 161 people are being treated in ICU.

This is once again the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations the province has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that as a result of the rising hospitalizations, non-urgent surgeries across nine Lower Mainland hospitals will be postponed for at least the next two weeks. A similar move was made across the entire province last spring. Dix said over the next two weeks, about 1,750 surgeries will be postponed.

Four more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,550. Of these, two were Interior residents, bringing the total number of Interior deaths to 124.

There were 43,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,500,430 doses. Of these, 88,475 were second doses.

As of Thursday, British Columbians 25 and older can now register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. And while those 40 and older can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at local pharmacies, vaccine bookings for those 60 and older will begin later today.

To date, 32.8 per cent of all eligible British Columbians over the age of 18 have received a COVID-19 vaccination.