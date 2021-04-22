Travel restrictions will not separate Vancouver, Fraser health regions

Photo: Google Maps

The new orders restricting travel in B.C. will not separate the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health Authority regions.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth told reporters in a press briefing Wednesday that the new provincewide orders restricting recreational travel in the province will not apply to people moving between the VCH and FHA regions.

"In terms of what can best be described as a counter-attack kind of roadblock, they absolutely will not be set up in places such as Boundary Road or Fraser. The goal is to discourage recreational travel outside of health authorities," he said.

"The Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Authority will be treated as one health authority."

Farnworth added that travellers will be likely to see "something at the ferries" or "when you head into the Interior, just before you head into Hope and take the Coquihalla."

In terms of fines, the public safety minister said people will have 30 days to pay them before they go to a collection agency.

When asked what will be considered essential travel under the new B.C. orders, Farnworth said a comprehensive list will be provided Friday that will contain "very much what you think."

In regard to international travel, he noted that the provincial government is always engaging with Ottawa and will continue to do so.

The government has been working with the tourism industry to cancel bookings that have been made and to not accept new ones from people living outside their intended destination. BC Ferries will be cancelling reservations that include recreational vehicles such as campers.

Measures that ban indoor dining and adult activities at gyms were also extended for another five weeks, matching the length of the travel restrictions, which will continue until at least May 24.