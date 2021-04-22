Police believe burned truck found in Port Coquitlam linked to Langley shooting

Photo: Glacier Media

A pickup found engulfed in flames in Port Coquitlam on Wednesday is thought to be connected to a shooting that left one man dead at a recreation centre in Langley.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is believed the truck, found burning on Riverside Drive, is connected to the Langley murder, which left a single 40-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds at the Langley Sportsplex.

Shortly after the shooting, the Dodge pickup was found burning near Terry Fox Secondary School, according to Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Deanna Law.

Jang said IHIT does not yet have any suspects in the shooting and the murdered man's identity has not yet been released.

Police are calling on the public to provide dashcam footage that may have captured the pickup en route from the Langley Sportsplex to the Port Coquitlam neighbourhood. Jang said the footage could have been captured as early as 8:30 a.m. along such arteries as the Golden Ears Bridge or Lougheed Highway.

The death comes as the latest in a spate of targeted shootings: over the weekend, a Brothers Keepers gangster was killed in a shooting at Coal Harbour; and on Monday evening, Coquitlam’s Bailey McKinney has murdered next to the basketball courts at Town Centre Park, scattering park-goers.

Sgt. Jang said Tuesday there is no evidence linking McKinney's death to a rise in gang violence, though he did not rule the possibility out, noting the man had a history of police interactions and had “conflict” with certain individuals who may be responsible for his murder.

According to online court services, Bailey Luke Joseph McKinney, 20, faced a dozen charges in connection to a Coquitlam incident on Sept. 23 and 24, 2019, involving unlawful confinement or imprisonment and assault with a weapon.

He was due to make court appearances at Surrey provincial court on May 12, and in Port Coquitlam provincial court on May 20.