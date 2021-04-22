Man who stabbed two B.C. students is criminally responsible

Photo: The Canadian Press Letisha Reimer

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

A man who stabbed two high school students in Abbotsford, B.C., more than four years ago has been found criminally responsible for his actions.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court rejected Gabriel Klein's argument that he suffered a mental disorder that made him unable to appreciate the nature of his actions or that they were wrong.

Klein was convicted last year for the murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016.

The ruling means the case will now proceed to his sentencing.

Klein, who has schizophrenia, applied for a hearing over criminal responsibility as sentencing was set to begin in September.

He later testified that he believed he was stabbing a witch and a monster.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to deliver her decision today in New Westminster over whether a man who stabbed two high school students is not criminally responsible because he had a mental disorder.

Gabriel Klein was convicted last year for the murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016.

Klein, who has schizophrenia, applied for a hearing over criminal responsibility as sentencing was set to begin in September and he later testified that he believed he was stabbing a witch and a monster.

His lawyer has argued that he should not be held criminally responsible because he did not have the capacity to appreciate the consequences of his actions or understand that they were wrong.

If the judge dismisses that argument, the case will proceed to sentencing.

If she finds Klein not criminally responsible, his lawyer will ask that his case be sent to the B.C. Review Board to determine the next steps for his confinement.