B.C. had 862 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases appears to be trending downwards across B.C., but hospitalizations continue to rise. That same trend is apparent in the Interior Health region as well.

With 54 new cases of the virus Wednesday, there are now 840 active cases in the Interior, down by 44 since Tuesday.

But there are now 32 Interior residents hospitalized with the virus, up by two since Tuesday and nine more than last Friday. Eleven of these patients are being treated in critical care.

To date, 122 Interior residents have died from COVID-19.

ORIGINAL: 3:35 p.m.

There were 862 new positive COVID-19 tests in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 54 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 121,751, and there are now 8,906 active cases in the province. After increasing for weeks, active cases have been dropping in recent days, and Wednesday's numbers are 230 less than Tuesday.

Hospitalizations, which lag behind rising case counts, have continued to increase, and as of Wednesday, 483 British Columbians are hospitalized with COVID-19, up by 27 since Tuesday. Of these, 164 people are being treated in ICU.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations the province has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another 13,135 people across the province are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Seven more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,564.

There were 42,302 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,456,946 doses. Of these, 88,335 were second doses.

As of Wednesday, British Columbians 30 and older can now register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. And while those 40 and older can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at local pharmacies, only those 63 and older can book their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine appointments through the age-based rollout at this time.