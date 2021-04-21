Neighbours called Surrey RCMP in man trying to break into a home

Photo: Contributed

Alert neighbours saved the day and help Surrey RCMP nab a bad guy.

On April 19, at 9:23 p.m., police received two calls from the public reporting a break and enter in progress at a home in the 15300-block of 20A Avenue.

Officers responded immediately, and found a man inside the garage attempting to gain entry into the residence. The man was arrested for break-and-enter and was held in custody to appear in court.

Tyson Cole, 34, of Surrey, has been charged with break and enter and unlawfully being in dwelling house and was remanded in to custody.

“This is a prime example of the public and police working together. The calls made by watchful neighbours had a direct and positive impact on our ability to arrest a suspect,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha. “We’re grateful to the community for continuing to report crime, and suspicious activity in Surrey.”