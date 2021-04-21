Watch this owl feed her partner of over 20 years

It's an avian love story for the ages.

Delta's Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) is home to two very special Great horned owls.

Casper and Blinkey have been cagemates at the centre for over 20 years. Their bird bond is so strong Casper often feeds her partner, as Blinkey's sight is gradually degrading and fending for himself can sometimes be a challenge.

Blinkey has been at OWL since 1984 and is one of the oldest known wild-reared owls. He suffered an injury involving electrical wires which caused a wing amputation, making full flight impossible.

Casper arrived in 1999 after she was caught in a trap; she's missing several talons and is unable to survive in the wild.

Both raptors have also acted as foster parents to hundreds of orphaned owls over the years. While Blinkey is now retired from fostering, he spends his days near the facility's front education tour path.

OWL began in 1985 and is a non-profit organization whose staff and volunteers are dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned raptors. The society also educates the public on conservation issues and the importance of birds of prey.