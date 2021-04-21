Fatal shooting at the Langley Sportsplex

Photo: Ashley Fitchette

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at a sports centre in Langley on Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is being deployed to the scene at the Langley Sportsplex and say the shooting happened at 9 a.m.

RCMP confirm one person has died.

Witnesses at the scene tell Glacier Media there is a heavy police presence at the facility, located at 91A Avenue and 202 Street.

Police officers can be seen working near the entrance, setting up a tarp. Police tape, meanwhile, has been placed around the parking lot, blocking off entrance to the building.

There are no further details at this time about who was fatally shot or if the suspect has been caught.

Glacier Media has reached out to both Langley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service for more details.