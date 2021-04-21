Witnesses sought after pedestrian killed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver has recorded its fifth pedestrian fatality after a collision Tuesday morning in the Downtown Eastside.

A 67-year-old man died after being hit by a semi-truck on East Cordova Street near the intersection with Princess Street, according to a Vancouver Police Department Press release. The collision occurred about 9:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“VPD investigators have collected evidence and are working to understand all of the circumstances that led to this tragic collision,” says Sgt. Steve Addison. “We’d like anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who was passing through the area with dash-cam video, to contact our detectives.”

Speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors; the driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or information about the incident is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-3012.