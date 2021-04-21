Photo: Contributed

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Five patients at Surrey Memorial Hospital have tested positive for the virus in this outbreak, explains a news release. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

"Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients," explains the regional health authority.

The emergency department at Surrey Memorial Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, is informing families of patients who are unable to share this information is underway.

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, even mild ones

It is critically important for people living in any health region to get tested as soon as they have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

"Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice," says Fraser Health.

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting its website.