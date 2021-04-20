RCMP involved in search for armed man along border in Elk Valley

Photo: Colin Dacre

RCMP in the Kootenays were involved in a cross-border manhunt this afternoon.

Mounties were deployed in force to the Elk Valley region for a report of a possibly distraught man who had crossed into Canada from the United States.

RCMP coordinated efforts with American counterparts. Police believed the man was in possession of a firearm or other weapons and responded accordingly.

“Just before 4 p.m. this afternoon, US officials confirmed that the man they, and the RCMP were searching for has been arrested and is in custody south of the border,” said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

No other details were released.