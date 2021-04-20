A trio of stolen puppies in Surrey have been found and are back where they belong

Photo: RCMP

A trio of stolen puppies are back where they belong.

On April 10, Surrey RCMP were called after three American Bulldog puppies were stolen in a break and enter which occurred at a residence in the 17400 block of 8 Avenue.

One of the three stolen pups was returned to the owners on April 12, following reports in the media and subsequent information from the public.

The Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team took over the case and located the remaining two puppies on April 16.

The puppies were returned to their owner and then reunited with their mom.

The owners are grateful to the public and Surrey RCMP to get all three puppies back home safely.

“This was a rewarding investigation for our officers,” says Cpl. Dan Barrows. “Everyone feels good about being able to return these little pups to their family, and it was made even better by the fact that we did it with help from the public.”