B.C. announces 849 new coronavirus cases, 67 in Interior Health region

The provincial government has announced 849 new coronavirus cases, including 67 in the Interior Health region, over the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 120,889 cases, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 9,145 active cases in B.C. with 456 people in hospital, 148 of whom are in the ICU.

There was one new COVID-19 death reported Tuesday.

There are currently 163 active variant COVID-19 cases in B.C.

In B.C., 1,414,644 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, 88,263 of which are second doses.

People 35 years and older are now eligible to register for a vaccine in the age-based program on the Get Vaccinated website. In addition to our age-based and worker programs, people aged 40 and up are also now eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at their local pharmacy or through special clinics in 13 high-risk communities.

"At the current rates of transmission, our health-care workers and hospitals are getting pushed to the limits to support the many people with COVID-19 who require care,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a news release.

"We are taking steps to reduce this pressure and we need everyone in B.C. to do the same. Later this week, new orders will be in place to restrict vacation and recreational travel outside of your home health authority.”