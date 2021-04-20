Brush fire doused close to Trans Mountain's Burnaby tank farm

Photo: Glacier Media

Burnaby firefighters made short work of a wildland fire near the Trans Mountain tank farm Monday night.

Crews were called to Pinehurst Drive and Wynbrook Place at 7:40 p.m. for light smoke in the area, according to assistant fire Chief Stew Colbourne.

While the first truck was on its way, the call was upgraded to a building fire, he said, but when crews got there, they found the fire was actually in a wooded area that backs onto the tank farm.

“The bush area was near the tank farm, so, yes, it was a concern,” Colbourne said. “We want to get control and get it out as soon as possible…but it was well taken care of with the quick action from the crews that were there.”

He said the blaze spread across about 100 square metres of brush, and firefighters used foam to snuff it out.

They left a hose in place and went back at 11:30 p.m. Monday and again at 6 a.m. Tuesday to scan the area with a thermal imaging camera, according to Colbourne.

“Before, we used to just sort of look if it was out, or you’d grab something to see if it was cold or warm or whatever,” he said. “These cameras, they’ll give you the exact temperatures of the area.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.