Community rallies around ranch owners in wake of fire

As he entered the burning building trying to save his horses, Tom Ryan quickly lost his bearings when he bumped into the John Deere Gator blocking his path.

It wasn't supposed to be there, but Tom's wife Shelly is happy it was because she's sure between that barrier and the wind blowing the smoke clear just long enough for light to shine through a familiar window, Tom was able to find his way out.

It was too late for Tom to save the horses, but he did manage to save a puppy.

The McBride Ranch lost six horses, a dog, a puppy, a cat and 20 chickens when its horse barn/arena burned April 12. It was Shelly's birthday.

"Tom ended up in the hospital for three hours cleaning out his lungs from all the stuff he inhaled," Shelley said. "Hours later, when the fire was out, we went into the barn to take a look and we see the Gator sitting there and it's burnt to a crisp and we thought let's take it out because the tires are still intact and see if it starts. It started. We're using it to clear the debris from the barn. We feel it saved Tom by getting in his way – and it's still alive so it's kind of amazing."

The horse lovers, who are breeders and trainers, also lost their 42-foot motorhome, another family member's holiday trailer, and all their tack and other tools of a working ranch.

"We are so emotional over this loss," Shelly said. "We figured we got past the crying stage but just a text or looking at a photo will set us off again."

They have no idea what started the fire. What woke them was a vehicle honking its horn in their driveway to alert them to the trouble during the early morning hours.

Back in the early days when they first bought the land in 2004 and started to build, insurance was about $1,500 a year. As time went by it soared to about as much as $15,000 a year and they just didn't have the extra $1,000 plus a month to manage it. They had no storage insurance because they thought everything was safe in the barn. The loss is a big hit.

"We've still got my mare and the stallion so they can still make more babies so that's something," Shelly said. "We have to focus on the positives, right?"

The people of McBride have rallied around the family donating what they can, Shelly added. Family, friends and neighbours have gathered to help clean up.

"We're so grateful to everyone who has helped us," Shelly said. "We're staying strong together. We'll get though this."