Surrey man charged after five dumpster arson fires

Photo: Glacier Media

A 51-year-old Surrey man is facing multiple arson charges following several small fires earlier this month.

Balveer Singh Boparai allegedly began starting the fires around 9:30 a.m. April 15 in the Newton area of Surrey, according to an RCMP press release.

Police were alerted to the fires later that day by the city's fire department; they had determined the fires, all in garbage cans, were intentionally set.

Just after police were alerted another similar fire was reported in a fast food restaurant dumpster along the 6300-block of King George Boulevard.

Police were able to determine Boparai's identity from evidence at the scene and found him a short distance away at a bus stop.

He faces five charges of arson causing damage to property. He's been released and will face the charges in court at a later date.