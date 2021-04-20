Vancouver woman calls 911 after boyfriend shoots her with BB gun, trashes apartment

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver Police say a domestic violence victim called 911 over the weekend to report that her boyfriend had shot her multiple times with a BB gun.

The woman called 911 Saturday night and said her boyfriend had also trashed her West End apartment before taking off, the VPD said in a news release.

Police say the suspect was armed with a crossbow and fled the scene before officers arrived.

"We worked with the victim to develop a safety plan to keep her safe until the investigation is completed," added VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in a press conference.

Dozens of patrol officers searched the city for the suspect, who remained at large as of Monday.