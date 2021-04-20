Homicide detectives investigate Coquitlam skate park shooting

Photo: CTV News
One person has been shot and killed in an attack at a park in Coquitlam.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it happened about 6:30 p.m. at the Town Centre skate park.
It says the critically injured man died in hospital.
The homicide team says no arrests have been made.
The park was crowded with people enjoying a summer-like evening when the attack occurred.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting and hasn't yet spoken with investigators to contact the homicide team or RCMP.