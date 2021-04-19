Ban on indoor dining at B.C. restaurants officially extended through May Long weekend

Photo: Main Street Brewing

As expected, the current restriction banning indoor dining at restaurants across British Columbia has been extended.

Premier John Horgan announced during a live press conference on Monday, April 19 that the current public health order curbing indoor food and drink service at B.C. establishment, set to expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight, would now be in place a further five weeks, expiring after the Victoria Day holiday on May 24.

Public health orders regarding restaurant service in B.C. were amended at the end of March to implement the restriction on indoor dining as part of a slate of "Circuit Breaker" measures.

Under the orders, restaurants may continue to offer outdoor dining on temporary or permanent patios, as well as provide take-out or delivery options.

Meetings held April 12 between Dr. Henry and hospitality industry leaders resulted in word emerging that evening it was likely the current ban on indoor dining would be upheld until later in May.

"We require serious measures if we are going to get to the May Long weekend and salvage our summer," said Horgan.

Premier John Horgan says the province is also working on an order banning people from moving across health authority boundaries for non-essential reasons that will be announced Friday. That order will be enforced with random roadblocks.

Tourism operators will also start rejecting bookings from those outside their local health areas.

BC Ferries will also be banning RVs and motorhomes from their routes.

More to come...