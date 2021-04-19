BC announces 2,960 new coronavirus cases, 211 in the IH region

The provincial government has announced 2,930 new coronavirus cases, including 211 in the Interior Health region, in the past three days.

The new cases brings B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 120,040, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 9,353 active cases in B.C.

The new cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows.

April 16/17 — 1,027 new cases

April 17/18 — 933 new cases

April 18/19 — 1,000 new cases

There were eight COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one of those deaths was a child under the age of two. That child lived in the Fraser Health region and had pre-existing conditions, she noted.

There are now 441 people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 138 of whom are in the ICU.

There have now been 1.3M doses of all COVID-19 vaccines administered.