Man riding electric scooter collides with coyote in Stanley Park

Photo: pixabay

A man riding an electric scooter through Stanley Park collided with a coyote, fell from his bike, and suffered an injury to his collarbone on Sunday.

The 44-year-old man was riding his electric scooter on the Stanley Park seawall shortly before midnight on Sunday when he collided with a coyote, explains a news release from the Vancouver Police.

After colliding with the wild canine, the man fell from his bike and injured his collarbone. While laying injured on the ground, "two coyotes began tugging at the man’s jacket and clothes."

At this point, the injured man punched one of the animals and then flagged over a passerby to call 9-1-1.

VPD officers responded and worked with Park Rangers and BC Ambulance Service to help the injured cyclist.

Woman bit by a coyote while walking on Seawall

Earlier this month, the B.C. Conservation Service (BCCOS) warned Vancouverites again about aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park after another woman was attacked by a coyote.

"Coyotes are more active at dawn and dusk and park users should consider avoiding those times," the service wrote in the post. "If you choose to go to Stanley Park, there is a risk you could encounter an aggressive coyote."

They suggest people familiarize themselves with tips on dealing with coyotes. The province offers these tips:

make yourself look as large as possible - if sitting, stand for example.

Wave your arms and throw objects at the wolf or coyote.

Shout at the wolf or coyote in a loud aggressive voice.

If the wolf or coyote continues to approach don't run or turn your back. Continue to exaggerate the above gestures and slowly move to safety.

If you see an aggressive coyote, the BCCOS suggests calling the 'Report All Poachers and Polluters' line at 1-877-952-7277.