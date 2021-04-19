Vancouver police ID victim in fatal Coal Harbour gang-related shooting

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver Police have identified the victim in a fatal gang-related shooting that took place Saturday night outside a restaurant in Coal Harbour.

Police say Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal, 31, was the victim of a targeted shooting that took place at around 8:30 p.m. April 17 near Cardero's restaurant.

Dhaliwal, an Abottsford resident, was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to revive him weren't successful.

The victim has been linked in the media to the Brothers Keepers gang.

The shooting took place in plain view of the public in the neighbourhood and at the popular waterfront seafood restaurant.

“We continue to believe this incident was a targeted killing and that Dhaliwal was the intended victim,” says Sergeant Steve Addison, VPD. “While we don’t think there is an immediate risk to the public, it is always shocking and unnerving when gun violence takes place in such a busy, public place.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tip line at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also currently investigating any possible connections to the homicide with a stabbing victim found nearby at around the same time, as well as an attempted traffic stop on a vehicle associated to a gang member near the scene of Dhaliwal's shooting. In that case, the driver failed to stop and instead sped away, crashing the vehicle into the number of poles in Coal Harbour, according to the VPD. Three people fled the crashed car and ran toward the seawall. The driver remains at large.

Dhaliwal's killing is Vancouver's fifth homicide of 2021.