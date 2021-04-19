ICBC computer network outage linked to Rogers network woes

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

ICBC has confirmed its computer network troubles in a social media post.

The provincial auto insurer tweeted a service alert about noon.

"ICBC is experiencing issues processing insurance payments at this time. We continue to communicate with broker offices as work is under way to resolve the disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience," ICBC wrote.

ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m.

If you're looking to insure your vehicle or process a claim, you might have some trouble today.

ICBC's computer network is down.

Shelia Procter at Capri CMW Insurance in Vernon says the outage is system wide and believed to be related to a nationwide outage with Rogers Communication's wireless network.

"We're all open, but nobody is running," Procter said about 11 a.m. Monday.

It's not known how long the system will be down.

Procter said ICBC uses both Telus and Rogers services, but that their network has ground to a halt.

"One in 10 transactions might sneak through," she said.

The provincial insurer could not be reached for more information.

Procter recommended customers use their online web application "and then when things are back up, we can help them."

ICBC has not given any notice of the system being down on its social media.