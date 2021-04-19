Rare dolphin pod caught on video in Howe Sound near Squamish

Photo: Tim Cyr

Squamish photographer Tim Cyr captured a rare sight in Howe Sound on Sunday.

Cyr captured video of a pod of dolphins about 10 a.m. from the spit in Squamish Estuary. The dolphins were in an area where the Squamish River runs into Howe Sound.

For many years, due to marine pollution, dolphins and whales weren't seen in the sound, but that has changed over the last several years, with dolphins, orcas, and other marine life returning.

Cyr said in his 56 years living in Squamish, he has seen dolphins in Howe Sound twice — in 2015 and Sunday morning.