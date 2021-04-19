One in custody, three in hospital after bush party stabbing

Photo: Jon Manchester

One youth is in custody and three others were hospitalized Saturday night after suffering stab wounds during a bush party in Comox.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed it dispatched two air ambulances and three ground ambulances just after 10 p.m.

Two of the victims, deemed to be in critical condition, were transferred by air ambulance to hospital, BCEHS said. The third person was taken by ground ambulance.

Comox Valley RCMP said a suspect was quickly identified and arrested.

“The school district has activated their critical incident response team, which will be available to support students, families, and staff after this alarming incident,” said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni.

The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating.