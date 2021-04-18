More flights added the COVID-19 exposure list

Photo: Contributed

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added a dozen more flights to the COVID-19 exposure list.

According to the BCCDC between the exposed flights were between April 5 and 14.

Of the 12 trips, six were domestic and six were international.

On April 5th Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver had an exposure between rows 25 and 30.

BCDC says two days later, WestJet flight 139 from Calgary to Vancouver had an affected person in rows 21 to 30.

April 8th had a carrier on Air Canada flight 104 from Vancouver to Toronto between rows 18 and 23. The next day, Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver had confirmed cases in rows 18 through 26 and 37 to 43.

On April 11th, Air Canada flight 45 from Dehli to Vancouver, American Airlines flight 392 from Vancouver to Dallas, WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary, WestJet flight 3113 from Calgary to Victoria and WestJet flight 3176 from Abbotsford to Calgary had cases across a number of rows.

On April 12th two more flights had peoplewith the virus. Air Canada flight 8839 from San Franciso to Vancouver had a confirmed case between rows 12 and 18 while All Nippon Airways flight 115 from Vancouver to Tokyo had a carrier in an unreported row.

April 14th had the final recorded exposure. Passengers sitting in rows one, two, eight and nine of American Airlines flight 2263 from Dallas to Vancouver all tested positive for the virus.

Anyone on any of the above flights is being asked to self monitor for COVID symptoms.